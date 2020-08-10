Column • History • Gales Creek

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: Vera has "appedicitis," the airplane at Balm Grove is still there, and Joanne gets a stroller car, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Aug 13 - Clear & windy. Did up morning work. Made a cream pie and canned a few plums for sis. Charley slashed the brush down here below the orchard. Gladie & I slept some in p.m. Gladie went to a show some place. Little Joanne’s 8th month birthday.

Fri Aug 14 - Clear & cooler. We did our ironing real early. Gladie made a coffee cake, real good, I’ll say. I made my old brown voil dress over. Gladie went fishing in p.m. got 3. Troy came over awhile in forenoon. Charley cut brush along ditch by garden.

Sat Aug 15 - Clear & hot. We did usual Sat. work. Took a bath. Afternoon, Gladie & I went to F.G., took in a show Raymon in “Son of India”, a good show. Was 5 o’clock when we got home.

Sun Aug 16 - Clear & hot. Did up morning work. I made one butter scotch pie, one apple pie, made macaroni salad, cooked beef, had a good dinner. No one came all day. Gladie went riding up to Sheridan, took a lunch. Charley & I went to Balm Grove. The I.O.O.F Lodge had a big picnic there. Stunts of all kinds. An airplane went up all day. Mrs. Seth & I run around all afternoon together. Was 5:30 when we got home. We went to church, last nite of Fred Wilson’s meetings. There 2 weeks. Billie & Elsie went to Portland. Ted & Thelma went to Pike.

Mon Aug 17 - Cloudy early in morning, rained a little then cleared away and was hot, 91 in p.m. We did nothing much all day. Vera was taken sick suddenly about 9 o’clock at nite, had to take her to a Dr. She went to Mildred’s, had Dr. Pittman come out from Hillsboro, was an attack of appedicitis.

Tue Aug 18 - Some cloudy & sunshine. I made a custard pie and made up some pickles and usual work. Gladie went up the creek fishing, got back about 1:30, got 2. Ted & Thelma came down after supper stayed till 9.

Wed Aug 19 - Cloudy & sunshine warm in p.m. I put out a wash real early. Charley went up to Washburn to sell pears. Sold 10 boxes, 50 cts box, we picked them in afternoon, then Charley & Gladie took them up. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came down after supper, first time since Sunday 9. Mrs. Rogers gave Joanne a stroller car today.