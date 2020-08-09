Free Forest Grove • Education • Coronavirus

A plan for each school is in the works for both Comprehensive Distance Learning and Hybrid models, and will be presented to the Forest Grove School Board during their board meeting on Monday. In other district news - need a chair, desk, or table for your student? Read on for more info!

The Forest Grove School District central office. Photo: Chas Hundley

FOREST GROVE - The Forest Grove School District is preparing to present plans for how schools in the district will reopen under two different models: the current plans for Comprehensive Distance Learning, and the Hybrid model that would allow students to return to schools several days a week, pending state and county COVID-19 levels meeting all the required targets.

According to superintendent Dave Parker, the “Blueprints,” as the Oregon Department of Education has dubbed them, will be presented on Monday, August 10 to the school board during the regular board meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. A draft can be read in the upcoming board packet here.

The public can follow along by either registering for Zoom attendance or by watching a livestream on the Forest Grove School District’s communications channel.

The school board will also receive a presentation on a day in the life of a student enrolled in the district’s Comprehensive Distance Learning model, Parker said.

District staff will also recommend to the board to adopt their recommendation to push the first day of school back from September 8 to September 14. Parker said that the extra time will give teachers and staff an opportunity to receive training on all the new technology the school is using to deliver an education largely online, and will give staff time to connect with families in the district to answer questions, share things to expect as the school opens in an unfamiliar way, and to “let your students know even though school may be different they are excited to begin the school year and look forward to getting started,” wrote Parker.

“As we near the beginning of the new school year, I know there is a lot of anxiety surrounding how our students will be successful in this distance learning environment. While this is not the preferred model for instruction and learning, I do have great confidence in our district staff and our students. I know how much our staff care for your students and that they want them to succeed. As we partner together in this new environment of learning, I want to assure you that we will do everything we can to meet the needs of all students. My hope is that in the near future, we will be in a safer position to move into an in-person model for school,” Parker said in a letter posted on the District’s website.

Other district news

The Forest Grove School District put out a survey for those interested in childcare opportunities during the school year.

“We know that childcare is a critical need for so many families in our district. We are working with community partners to create opportunities for more childcare options,” Parker said.

The district also addressed questions about students with disabilities. While the Oregon Department of Education had carved out some exemptions for students with disabilities to learn on-site, the district plans to conduct special education services online as well.

“Given the required metrics, current county data, and safety of students and staff as a top priority, we will begin the school year with special education services online only,” said Kimberly Shearer, Director of Student Services for the district.

Read more from the district on special education here.

The Forest Grove School District is freely offering their surplus of old desks, chairs, and tables up to families who need to create a space for their students to learn in at home. The district will hold a pick up day for these items on Monday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Forest Grove School District Facilities Department at 2701 Taylor Way in Forest Grove.