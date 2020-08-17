Column • History • Gales Creek

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: Buck Jones is "The Black Shadow" in a Pre-Code film about a vengeful vigilante, the airplane at Balm Grove is back, and Esther trades pears for potatoes, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Aug 20-Clear & some cloudy, warm. I made lite bread & a butter scotch pie, put up 9 pint of chipped pickles, slept some in p. m. Gladie went some place after supper.

Fri Aug 21-Cloudy & sunshine. I made a custard pie. Grandpa Herrick came over soon after 7, stayed half an hour. We ironed. Cleaned upstairs. Was busy about all fore noon. Gladie & I went up to Camp to see all the Kids after supper. Got home about 9.

Sat Aug 22-Clear & warm. We did usual Sat. work. Afternoon, Gladie & I went to F. G. to do grocery trading. Went to show, Buck Jones in "The Avenger”, a dandy show. Got home at 5 o'clock. Oliver came after supper, stayed till 10 o'clock.

Sun Aug 23-Clear & hot. I made 2 butterscotch pies, 1 apple pie, made potato salad and a lot other cooking. Ted & Thelma & Joanne came about 10:30 here for dinner. Then we all went to Balm Grove. Billie & Elsie, Ronnie & Bessie Grant had been there all day, they came home with us all here for lunch, also Oliver. We all watched the plane take up passengers and watched the swimmers. After supper Ted & Thelma, Joanne & I went to F. G. to a show. Jack Holt in "Subway Express" a mystery play. Gladie went to same show. Tom & Minnie's baby Anna Jane came today.

Mon Aug 24-Clear & hot. Did up our morning work early. Gladie & I went down to Grandma's for the day got there at 9 o'clock stayed till after 3.

Tue Aug 25-Some cloudy & warm. Did our work, I washed 4 quilts, 2 blankets, we picked 8 or 9 boxes Bartlett pears, sold them for 50 cts per box, traded 2 to Ben Harper for sack of potatoes. Oliver was here for supper.

Wed Aug 26-Clear & warm. I put out a wash early, then we went down to Cornelius to Jacobsmullen's peach orchard, got 2 1/2 bushels of peaches, 1 box windfall 75 cts, good ones $1.25 bushel, got home at 12:30, had dinner over. then canned 12 qut peaches and 3 q of peach butter. Mr. & Mrs. Fred Hundley, new comers on Ben Harper's place came up to get some green gage plums. Retha and Irma McRobert came and were here for 1 1/2 hours or more. After supper the kids all came down. Billie & Elsie picked evergreen berries, they all went home at 8:30.