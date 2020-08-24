Column • History • Gales Creek

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: The family sells two cows for $115, make a fresh batch of root beer, and begin the hop season, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Fri Aug 28-Clear & hot. I canned 12 qut peaches, made 4 qut peach butter. Arthur Clark was here for dinner. Afternoon, 3 different men came to look at cows. Sold 2, Silver & Gold to a man down by F.G. Got $115 for them. Oliver came again.

Sat Aug 29-A clear hot day .. We did usual work took a bath. Went to F.G. in p.m. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came down stayed all nite. Ted & Thelma went to Pike.

Sun Aug 30-A clear hot day. I made peach pies and did other cooking. Afternoon, Billie Elsie Ronnie & I went down to N.P. to Grandma's, stayed for supper, took in a show at Hillsboro Maurice Chavara in "Smiling Lieutenant”, a good show, got home at nearly 11. Gladie went riding in p.m. took in a show at F.G. The kids stayed all nite. Charley went to Balm Grove in p.m. to see plane go up.

Mon Aug 31-Clear & warm. The kids went home right after breakfast. I did a wash. Washed my hair. Canned 7 qut of petite prunes. We slept a bit in p.m. Oliver came with more mellons. Stayed till after 9. We made a batch of root beer after supper.

Tue Sept 1-Clear & hot. We did an ironing and I made 3 pies, apple & peach, churned and so busy about all day. Ben Harper's sale today. Charley went. We slept a little. Troy came awhile.

Wed Sept 2-Clear & hot. First day of hop picking, we got up at 4:30, started about 6:30, Mrs. Seth & Hilda rides with us, so hot, did not pick many hops, quit at 3:30. Gladie got 164 pounds, I got 178 pounds.