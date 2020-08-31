Column • History • Gales Creek

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: Esther and Gladie picks hops six out of seven days, Ronnie is 11 months old, and Esther is not a fan of Gladie's boyfriend, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Sept 3-Clear & hot. We went to hop yard at 6:30, done some better, quit early. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came down after supper, got some pears. Gladie went out riding someplace, got in at 10:30.

Fri Sept 4-Clear & hot again. Went to hop yard as usual, quit early. After supper, Ted & Thelma came and Billie & Elsie and Ike & Via and Baby Dorothy also Oliver came.

Sat Sept 5-Cloudy & cooler. We went to hop yard at six o'clock. Gladie got 189, I got 201. It got to raining about 3 o'clock, we came home at 3:30, had a fire in old fire place all evening. Ronnie's 11th month old birthday.

Sun Sept 6-Rainy all fore noon but sunshine in p.m. We got up early but was raining and could not go to hop yard. I made a sponge cake. Ted & Thelma came about 11:30, stayed rest of the day till after supper. Troy came awhile. Vera got out of the hospital Friday evening, in there just 9 days. Gladie went out to show I guess with @#$%& Bills. Billie & Elsie went to Portland.

Mon Sept 7-Cloudy & sunshine. We got up early, started to hop yard at 6 o'clock, rained in afternoon, we quit at 4. Today was labor day. John & Eva and Juanita came to hop yard in fore noon, stayed an hour & half or longer.

Tue Sept 8-Cloudy & sunshine. We started to hop yard at six o'clock. Gladie got 234 pounds, I got 254, quit at four o'clock.

Wed Sept 9-Cloudy & sunshine. Rained some in p.m. We picked hops till 3:45. Gladie got 261 pounds, I got 278. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came down after supper, got some sweet plums and apples.