The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects after an alleged armed kidnapping in Aloha Thursday afternoon left one person in the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Left: Nicholas San Nicolas, Right: The stolen Nissan. Photo: WCSO

In a press release, the sheriff’s office outlined the events surrounding the kidnapping. On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Forest Ridge Apartments in Aloha and learned that a 22-year-old man was standing outside of his apartment when two men with guns drawn forced him into his own blue Nissan truck. Deputies say that 31-year-old Nicholas San Nicolas drove away in the truck while the other man, who was not named, followed in a 2016 or 2017 dark blue BMW Z3.

A family member of the alleged victim suspected that their relative had been kidnapped, and began searching the area in their own vehicle, located the Nissan truck near the intersection of 185th Avenue and SW Farmington Road, and drove their own vehicle into the Nissan - a move that apparently worked, as San Nicolas pushed the kidnapped victim into the roadway and drove off. The Nissan was described as a blue late 90’s style Nissan with red seats and purple straps in the bed of the truck.

The person pushed out of the car was later taken to an area hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

San Nicolas is described as a male Pacific Islander, approximately 5’4” tall, and weighs about 230 pounds with long hair tied into a ponytail. The other suspect in the case is also described as an adult male Pacific Islander, but additional details on his description were scant.

Both alleged kidnappers are considered armed and dangerous by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which is seeking the two on a litany of crimes including kidnapping in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, menacing, and an outstanding felony warrant.

The sheriff’s office urges those with information about the location of the pair or the identity of San Nicolas’ companion to call 911, and to avoid approaching either of them.