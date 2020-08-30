Gales Creek • Business • Highway 6

Coleman's 9N Shady Rest. Photo: Chas Hundley

Rumors have swirled recently that the building housing the former Coleman's 9N Shady Rest was sold to a Forest Grove-based restaurant, but the owner of the property and former restaurant says that simply isn't so.

"It is for sale, but we have not actively pursued marketing it," said Brenda Tinjum, one of the co-owners of the restaurant in a message to the Gales Creek Journal.

Tinjum said that eventually, the property, which includes a home and business location along Highway 6 west of the junction of Highways 6 and 8, will be fully on the market.

County records show that the site is just one of a handful of properties in the Gales Creek area with rural commercial zoning.

The restaurant closed in March following Governor Brown's executive order 20-07 shuttering sit-down dining due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then the owners of the restaurant announced in April that they would not reopen the business.

The decision to close up shop and sell had been discussed before the executive order, Tinjum said at the time, but the order essentially finalized the decision for the family.

Tinjum says her family — who also own and operate Portland-based Columbia Empire Meat Co. — hopes that someone will purchase the property and continue their tradition.