Updates from the Powerline Fire, ODF, and more for Thursday morning.

A view of the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire take Wednesday, September 9. Photo: Brad Burke.

The sky is a sickly yellow-orange this morning from the sunlight filtering through air choked with smoke and ash as wildfires continue across the western United States and in Oregon. Here are quick updates on the situation in our region.

The Powerline Fire near Cherry Grove is now estimated to have burned 175 acres so far. Around 100 firefighters and other personnel are working on the fire; yesterday, after a helicopter experienced mechanical issues, "Super Scooper" planes were deployed to assist on the fire. Below is a dramatic video of one of these planes in operation sent to us from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Current evacuation orders remain in place; the evacuation point was moved to Mountain Side High School, located at 12500 SW 175th Avenue in Beaverton.

Those with large animals who need a place to stay due to wildfire evacuations can bring them to the Washington County fairgrounds in Hillsboro. The Washington County Sheriff's Office posse can care for them overnight if owners are unable to stay with them, but owners must provide daily care. Camping and RV sites are also available. The county asked that those needing this service call ahead to allow for preparations to be made at 503-314-3433.

The Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire between Newberg and Hillsboro was estimated to be at 2,000 acres on Wednesday.

In Tillamook County, the Pike Fire burning east of Bay City is estimated to be at 175 acres in size. More info here.

The Tillamook and other state forests were closed yesterday by order of the Oregon Department of Forestry. More information can be read on that here.

In an email sent close to midnight on Wednesday, state foresters tasked with protecting the Tillamook Forest and other adjacent regions noted that fire danger remained high.

"Conditions are explosive and a fire in slash would be almost impossible for us. The system is completely empty of resources. What we have locally is what we have, and burning forest won’t even register on the priority list to get help," the email read.

A fire on Highway 6 a few miles outside of Tillamook was quickly halted, according to the email.

