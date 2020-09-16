Free Tillamook State Forest • Wildfire • ODF

The Tillamook and Clatsop State Forests are expected to reopen to public use on Friday, September 18 at 1 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Fire danger — currently "Extreme" — will remain at "High," the agency said.

An Oregon Department of Forestry fire vehicle near the community of Watts, east of Gales Creek on Tuesday, September 15. Photo: Chas Hundley

The Tillamook and Clatsop State Forests are expected to reopen to public use on Friday, September 18 at 1 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

However, the fire danger is expected to remain at “High,” which comes with additional restrictions for those hiking, biking, kayaking, hunting, off-roading, and doing other activities in these ODF-managed forests.

“Campfire restrictions remain in place. Campfires only in the metal fire pits installed by ODF in designated campgrounds and in designated campsites,” noted ODF spokesperson Jason Cox in an email to the Banks Post & Gales Creek Journal.

Current restrictions can be viewed at gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html.

Logging and other industrial activities will be allowed to resume in the forest beginning Thursday, September 17 at 1 a.m., with differing Industrial Fire Precaution Levels depending on which of the three zones one is working in, which can be viewed at gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/ifpl.html.

The Tillamook and other state forests were first closed to public use on Wednesday, September 9, with a full closure to logging and other industrial activities following on Friday, September 11.