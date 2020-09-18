Free Fire • Washington County • Oregon

With overnight rains in our area, this will be our final daily wildfire update, though we will continue to investigate, write about, and follow the continuing story of Oregon’s worst fire season in recent history.

A view of the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire taken Wednesday, September 9. Photo: Brad Burke.

Locally, the forests have reopened to logging and public use, but there are still significant restrictions in place. On Monday at 1 a.m., NW3 — the western portion of the region where most of our readers reside — will drop to “Moderate” fire danger and IFPL 2. Fire protection gates in the Tillamook State Forest will reopen that day as well.

Powerline Fire

After an extended closure due first to the Powerline Fire in the area and then extended so aircraft could pull water from Hagg Lake for the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Wildfire, Scoggins Valley Park/Hagg Lake reopened today to the general public.

Pike Road Fire

We have no changes to report for the Pike Road Fire in Tillamook County; with rain in the region, 100% containment, and wrap up underway, the fire appears to show no threat at this point. In case you missed it, the Tillamook County Pioneer has a story on the fire here.

Echo Mountain Complex Fire

The Echo Mountain Complex Fire was removed on Friday from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s daily update; a good sign of progress on this fire that had threatened to engulf Lincoln City. “Fires are removed from the list when they are 100% lined and fire managers are confident in their progress toward containment,” the ODF said regarding the removal of the fire.

Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Wildfire

Level two evacuation warnings remain in place for a small area of Washington County near the fire, but that’s the most significant update at this point, with victory declared over the fire.

How to prepare for the next disaster

We live in an area that can be hit at any moment by a natural disaster. And if this year is any indication, more than one can happen at a time. One good way to prepare is to make sure you have a kit ready to go in case you must evacuate your home, be it from flood, fire, earthquake, pandemic, or something else. At www.ready.gov/kit, you can use a checklist to build a kit to make sure you have basic and emergency supplies in the case of disaster. Note that this nationally targeted list recommends food and water for three days; in Oregon, it’s wiser to shoot for at least a week’s worth of food and water.