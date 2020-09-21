Column • History • Gales Creek

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: The family prepares for winter, and Ronnie has his first cold, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Sept 24 - Clear & smokey. Did usual morning work. Then I fixed over Gladie's old black coat into a jacket. We slept a little in afternoon. Gladie went and got radio battery at George's. Gladie went out some place tonite. Ted & Thelma came down a while after supper. Billie & Ike were down a while.

Fri Sept 25 - Cloudy & sunshine. We did the ironing and I made Gladie's black sateen dress trimmed in cutonne. Slept some in p.m. I pulled dryed beans over at garden.

Sat Sept 26 - Sunshine. We did usual Sat. work. Had early dinner. Gladie and I went to town. Got our new winter coats. Gladie got hers at J.C. Penney's Store, gave $14.75 for it, was a $39.00 coat last year. We went on to Hillsboro. I got my coat at Weils Dept. Store, gave $14.98 for it and a brown derby hat for $1.98. We got us goods for a dress, silk & rayon. Saw Maggie & Bert on streets, also Dick.

Sun Sept 27 - Cloudy & cooler. I made a pineapple cream cake and cooked a chicken and other things. Ted & Thelma & Joanne stayed all nite last nite. Billie and Elsie & Ronnie came in p.m. all here for supper. Ronnie had a cold the first one he ever had. Gladie went to a show, "Waterloo Bridge".

Mon Sept 28 - Cloudy & a little rain. Just did our usual work. Grandpa Herrick came over real early, stayed an hour, then I cut out a print dress for myself and made it in p.m. Gladie made a sofa cushion out of black & blue.

Tue Sept 29 - Cloudy & misty all day. I made light bread & did usual work. Then made over Gladie's pajamas into a dress and her and I both an everyday dress. Charley sowed grain on piece by barn on Emma's place. Vera & Freddie came over a while in p.m.

Wed Sept 30 - Clear & beautiful. 75 in shade on back porch. We washed kitchen windows & curtains. I washed 3 quilts. Made some prune butter. Rested some in afternoon. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came about 4:30, stayed for supper.