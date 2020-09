Serving the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside.

If you are a human, ignore this field

Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in

Forest Grove • Construction • Washington County

B Street closure extended through October 9

The B Street closure has been extended through Friday, October 9, after bridge work was delayed due to hazardous air quality caused by wildfire smoke, according to Washington County Land Use and Transportation.