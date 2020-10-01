Serving the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside.
Elections • Letter to the Editor • HD32

Letters to the Editor: House District 32

A letter to the editor in support of HD 32 candidate Suzanne Weber. Something on your mind? Send a letter to the editor at [email protected] with your name, address, and phone number (will not be published) on issues, news, and items of concern in the community. Please keep it between 100-350 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity, spelling, and punctuation errors.
October 1, 2020 at 1:49pm


