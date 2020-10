Serving the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside.

Wildfire • Forest Grove Fire & Rescue • California

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue heads to California to battle wildfires

Crews from Forest Grove, Banks and more are headed south to California to help firefighters there battle wildfires that have torched nearly four million acres.