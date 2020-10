Serving the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside.

If you are a human, ignore this field

Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in

Glenwood • Business • Highway 6

Glenwood store opens under new owners

The Glenwood Store is open. Dubbed the “Glenwood Food Mart” by owners Robin and Kamal, the spot on the side of the Wilson River Highway in Glenwood has convenience fare, beer and wine, an ATM, and more.