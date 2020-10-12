Column • History • Gales Creek
Column | The Diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley: October 15 - 21, 1931
This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: Charles sells three heifers to the Banks family that settled what would become the city of Banks, and the family pays more than $80 in taxes, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.
