Column • History • Gales Creek

Column | The Diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley: October 15 - 21, 1931

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: Charles sells three heifers to the Banks family that settled what would become the city of Banks, and the family pays more than $80 in taxes, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.