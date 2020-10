Serving the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside.

If you are a human, ignore this field

Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in

Elections • Oregon • USPS

A brief history of Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

In 2000, Oregon became the nation’s first-only all vote-by-mail state, but Oregonians have been voting by mail since the 1980s