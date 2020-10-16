Opinion • Letter to the Editor • Politics
Nine letters to the editor as House District 32 race heats up
Not one, not two, but NINE letters to the editor this week, with some in support of HD 32 candidate Suzanne Weber and some in support of HD 32 Debbie Boothe-Schmidt. Something on your mind? Instructions inside on how to submit your own letter
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.