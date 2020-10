Serving the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside.

Washington County • Elections • Government

Voting underway in Washington County

Washington County's election department said that by Friday — two days after ballots were mailed — a total of 1,252 ballots had been returned. This, how a proofing error in the voters guide cost the county nearly $3,000, and more inside.