Serving the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside.
You have 3 free articles left.
Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in
Login with email Subscribe to website Gift a subscription
Washington County • Elections • Politics

Early voting turnout puts Washington County at 19.2%, below statewide average

Ballot returns in Washington County as of 9:09 a.m. Thursday, October 22 numbered 73,803, an amount representing about 19.2% of the total number of registered voters in the county, according to the office of the Oregon Secretary of State. Read on for a party-by-party breakdown of those votes.
By Chas Hundley - Gales Creek Journal
October 22, 2020 at 11:24am


Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.