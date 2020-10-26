Washington County • Elections • Politics
Washington County voters close gap between statewide and county average ballot returns
While still lagging behind Multnomah and Clackamas Counties in terms of voter turnout percentages, Washington County was only 1.1% behind the statewide average of 40.3%, with 39.2% of eligible county voters turning in a ballot as of Monday morning.
Read this article for free. Sign up for a free trial. It’s fast and easy. No credit card needed.
Log in if you have a subscription. Want to skip the trial? Subscribe.