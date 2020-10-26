Serving the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside.

If you are a human, ignore this field

Washington County • Elections • Politics

Washington County voters close gap between statewide and county average ballot returns

While still lagging behind Multnomah and Clackamas Counties in terms of voter turnout percentages, Washington County was only 1.1% behind the statewide average of 40.3%, with 39.2% of eligible county voters turning in a ballot as of Monday morning.