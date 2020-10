Serving the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside.

If you are a human, ignore this field

Enter your details to start free trial. Sign in

Oregon • Weather • Government

Daylight Saving Time ends early morning of November 1

Sunday, November 1 will have 25 hours instead of the usual 24 as the end of daylight saving time happens at 2 a.m., rolling back to 1 a.m. for a do over of the past hour.