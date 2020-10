Serving the communities of Gales Creek, Glenwood, and Hillside.

More than 1.5 million voters have cast a ballot in Oregon so far

In today's electoral update, we cover the numbers and a reminder that it's too late to vote by mail - drop your ballot off at one of Washington County's 21 drop sites.