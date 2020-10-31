If you are a human, ignore this field

County turnout is 64.2% four days from election's end

Oregon’s voters will likely surpass the total number of ballots cast in the 2018 midterm election this evening. At 8:55 a.m. Friday morning, the state said that 1,806,172 ballots had been cast statewide, representing a 61.2% turnout. In 2018, there were 1,873,891 votes cast for the midterm elections.