Crash • Glenwood • Highway 6

A crash involving a pickup truck and a tree has closed Highway 6 roughly one mile east of Glenwood near mile marker 40, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

Photo from the scene courtesy WCSO

Update, 9:55 a.m.: The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that the truck has been removed and that ODOT flaggers are starting to direct traffic through the scene.

A crash involving one vehicle and a tree has closed Highway 6 roughly one mile east of Glenwood near mile marker 40, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

Originally reported as a fallen tree that had knocked out power lines early Friday morning, utility crews discovered the vehicle down the embankment after clearing the powerlines around 6:30 a.m.

"A vehicle is 20ft down an embankment near a creek," Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said in a social media post.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and is "ok," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said, but his truck remains down an embankment and still has the highway backed up, along with tree debris on the roadway.

Traffic, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, has backed up significantly in the area as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.