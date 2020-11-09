Column • History • Gales Creek

Would you trade a cow for a car? In 1931, that's exactly what one Gales Creek family did to lower the cost of a 1927 Ford. That and more in this week's special double feature of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries.

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Nov 5 - A nice day. We did up usual work. Gladie and I both washed our hair. I worked the button holes in Grandma's dress. Gladie made some macaroons. We slept a little in p.m. Gladie went to a show. Ted & Thelma came down stayed till 8:30. I did not go to bed till 10 o'clock. Ronnie's 13th month birthday.

Fri Nov 6 - Cloudy and rained by noon hard all p.m. We did the ironing. I patched some. Finished my table cloth made out of flour sacks, real pretty. Began to take the News Telegram, Nov. 5 1931. Charley went with Fred Hundley up to Dick Marshall's to get 3 cows he bought.

Sat Nov 7 - Rainy. We did usual Sat. work. I killed a chicken for Sunday. Made some pies. Afternoon, Chas, Gladie & I went to F.G. got back 3:30. Arthur Clark came about 7:30 stayed till 10:15, brought us a shoulder of fresh meat. Ted & Thelma came about 11, stayed all nite.

Sun Nov 8 - Rainy & sunshine all day. We did up usual work and cooking for dinner. After dinner, Ted and Thelma, Joanne and I went down to Grandma's. She had a bad cold. I got supper. We stayed and took in a show at Hillsboro, 4 Marx Brothers in "Monkey Business”, a funny show. Gladie went some place in p.m. and a show at F.G. "Squaw Man". We got home about 10:30. Billie & Elsie went to Portland. Charley got some white pullets of Art Shorb today.

Mon Nov 9 - Rain Rain all day. We did up work, then I made 2 lunch clothes out of unbleached muslin. Troy came over in p.m. also Grandpa Herrick. Chas went to town, took old chickens off, 14 of them.

Tue Nov 10 - Cloudy & sun.-We did usual work. Oliver came about 8:30 for the day and stayed all nite. Gladie worked on her lunch cloth. I embroidered a tea towel.

Wed Nov 11 - A big frost. Killed our flowers in flower garden. I put out a wash, then made a custard pie. Gladie worked on table cloth. I embroidered another tea towel. After supper, Billie and Elsie and Ronnie came stayed till 8:40. Today was Armistice Day, 13 years since war was over had a big time in Hillsboro.

Thur Nov 12 - A nice day. Did our usual work. Charley & Gladie went to town to try out the Ford car he is going to trade for, got back at 11 o'clock. We had lunch, then went up to Camp for the kids to see the car. Was 1:30 when we got back. Ronnie came with us. Elsie & Irene went to F.G., he was good all the time, they got back at 4:30. Charley went to town got back at 4:15. Gladie went out some place to nite. Got a letter from Uncle Henry.

Fri Nov 13 - Rainy all day. We did the ironing and usual work. Charley had to go to F. G. to have some things fixed on the car. Troy came over. Gladie worked on her table cloth. I worked on one with baskets of flowers stamped on it. Grandpa H came over in p.m. Charley got back soon after 3. Today is Thelma's 23 birthday. Joanne is 11 months birthday, they went to a show at F.G.

Sat Nov 14 - Rainy about all day. We did usual Sat. work took a bath. Charley went to F.G. & on to Hillsboro, we did not go to town today. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came down after supper, stayed all nite.

Sun Nov 15 - Cold & rainy, a little snow in the rain first time. I made pies, apple and peach, had roast chicken. Billie went fishing but got none. After supper, Billie, Elsie, Ronnie & I went to a show at F.G. "Riders of the Purple Sage" by Zane Grey, a fine show. Ted Thelma were there. Gladie went to Hillsboro to a show.

Mon Nov 16 - Rainy all day. We did up work. I sent off 9 chain letters, got one from Mildred Sat. Afternoon we went to town & Hillsboro got license for the new sedan Ford got of Mr. Wottenburger Forest Grove Cleaners got the car for $160.00 got $60 for the old Ford, 1926 model this one is 1927 then traded a cow in got $28 for her, balance in cash, pay $10 a month. Ted & Thelma came after supper.

Tue Nov 17 - Did usual work and done some fancy work.

Wed Nov 18 - Chilly & cold big frost. I put out a wash and other work in general, done some sewing.