A flyover in support of various Veterans Day ceremonies by the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing will be held Wednesday, November 11, including over North Plains at 11:25 a.m. and over Tillamook at 11:30 a.m., so keep your eye to the sky, as they may be visible to our readers as well.

Photo: 142nd Wing

"All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph," the fighter wing said in an announcement on their twitter page.

The flights could change or even be cancelled in case of inclement weather.

According to the wing's website, their mission is "provide unequalled, mission ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime taskings any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community."