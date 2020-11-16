The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Thur Nov 19 - Did usual work and did some sewing and fancy work, Billie & Elsie came down after supper. Gladie went out someplace.
Fri Nov 20 - Did the ironing and other usual work. Cold & frosty weather.
Sat Nov 21 - Clear & cold, big frost. We did usual work. I dressed 2 chickens, one for Billie & Elsie to take to Mrs. Paris and Ethel. Gladie & I went to F. G. in afternoon, first time by ourselves in the new car. Arthur Clark came after supper, brought his mandolin & music, he stayed till 10:45.
Sun Nov 22 - Clear & cold big frost. I made 2 butterscotch pies, did other work as usual. Charley, Gladie & I were alone for dinner. Billie & Elsie went to Portland. Ted & Thelma went to Pike. Afternoon, I went with Gladie as far as Grandma's. Stayed till evening. Went to a show at Hillsboro. "Are These Our Children" a good show but sad, got home at 10 o'clock.
Mon Nov 23 - Clear & cold but clouding up. We just did usual work and done some embroidery work. I put new blanket on bed, got 2, $1.49 pr.
Tue Nov 24 - Cold and a frost. We did up morning work and done embroidery work, slept a little in p.m. Billie & Elsie came after supper, started to rain in evening.
Wed Nov 25 - Rainy. I put out a wash. Killed 2 chickens for Thanksgiving, did churning. Troy came over awhile, then Grandpa Herrick came in forenoon. Charley and Howard delivered the geese up to Camp. We slept a bit in p.m., then went over to program at school house after supper, a dandy program.