As the winter months set in, Esther Lilly Hundley & co. take to movies, mandolins, and embroidery for entertainment in 1931. That and more in this week's installment of the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Nov 19 - Did usual work and did some sewing and fancy work, Billie & Elsie came down after supper. Gladie went out someplace.

Fri Nov 20 - Did the ironing and other usual work. Cold & frosty weather.

Sat Nov 21 - Clear & cold, big frost. We did usual work. I dressed 2 chickens, one for Billie & Elsie to take to Mrs. Paris and Ethel. Gladie & I went to F. G. in afternoon, first time by ourselves in the new car. Arthur Clark came after supper, brought his mandolin & music, he stayed till 10:45.

Sun Nov 22 - Clear & cold big frost. I made 2 butterscotch pies, did other work as usual. Charley, Gladie & I were alone for dinner. Billie & Elsie went to Portland. Ted & Thelma went to Pike. Afternoon, I went with Gladie as far as Grandma's. Stayed till evening. Went to a show at Hillsboro. "Are These Our Children" a good show but sad, got home at 10 o'clock.

Mon Nov 23 - Clear & cold but clouding up. We just did usual work and done some embroidery work. I put new blanket on bed, got 2, $1.49 pr.

Tue Nov 24 - Cold and a frost. We did up morning work and done embroidery work, slept a little in p.m. Billie & Elsie came after supper, started to rain in evening.

Wed Nov 25 - Rainy. I put out a wash. Killed 2 chickens for Thanksgiving, did churning. Troy came over awhile, then Grandpa Herrick came in forenoon. Charley and Howard delivered the geese up to Camp. We slept a bit in p.m., then went over to program at school house after supper, a dandy program.