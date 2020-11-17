Free Gales Creek • Letter to the Editor • Holidays

In a letter to the editor, longtime volunteer, and community leader Joyce Sauber sounds a call to action during the holiday season to all Gales Creek residents: Light up the Gales Creek Valley.

A typewriter draped in Christmas lights. Photo: Chas Hundley

Gales Creek Valley residents, let’s bring Joy and Hope to our entire valley this Christmas season.

So many family and community events have been cancelled or postponed these past nine months. Let’s all join together and make this Christmas season shine in the Gales Creek Valley.

I am asking you to put Christmas lights or lit decorations outside. If only a string of lights around your front door, a battery operated candle in the window or some kind of decoration. It doesn’t have to be fancy or elaborate, just something that brings joy and hope to you, our neighbors and those just passing through our valley.

As we move through the challenges of another lock down, due to the COVID-19 virus, let’s light up our homes in this beautiful Gales Creek Valley, from Forest Grove on Highway 8 to the Timber Junction on Highway 6.

To my friends and neighbors who have lived in the Gales Creek Valley for decades, to our new neighbors who may have lived here a few years to only months, I pray you see the beauty all around you on a daily basis. Take time, if only for a few minutes each day to enjoy something new or familiar in our beautiful valley.

Last I wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas. May the blessings of the seasons bring special memories and joy into your days.

﻿Send a letter to the editor at [email protected] with your name, address, and phone number (will not be published) on issues, news, and items of concern in the community. Please keep it between 100-350 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity, spelling, and punctuation errors.