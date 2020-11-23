The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Thur Nov 26 - Thanksgiving Day. Cold and frosty. We did up work and got ready to go up to Camp to spend day at Billie & Elsie's. Ted & Thelma & Joanne were there also, so we were all together for the day, had a fine dinner, came home at 4 o'clock. Gladie went to a show after supper, I guess.
Fri Nov 27 - Clear & big frost. We did the ironing, cleaned the upstairs, then Grandpa H. came for an hour. Gladie made a cake. I washed out 3 blankets.
Sat Nov 28 - Cold big frost. We did up usual Sat. work. Afternoon, Gladie & I went to F. G. shopping also got some new kitchen chairs, 4 at $1 a piece, at Geo Patterson's, got home at 4 o'clock.
Sun Nov 29 - Clear & big frost. I made a big cream cake. No one came all day, just Chas, Gladie & I alone. Ted & Thelma went to Pike & on up to Freda's at Silverton. Gladie went to a show, I guess. I spent the evening in tears and broken heart and so blue could hardly live, that's my life, I guess.
Mon Nov 30 - Clear & cold, big freeze. Did up usual work. Then made 2 little dresses for Joanne's 1 year old birthday, 1 pink print with ruffles & lace, the other one blue small flowered print in lace & scallop. Grandpa Herrick came over for an hour. Billie & Elsie came after supper.
Tue Dec 1 - Clear & cold. We did up work and I done fancy work. Ted & Thelma came about 4 o'clock. Stayed for supper. Joanne has learned to talk some. Clouding up.
Wed Dec 2 - Cloudy & rain. I put out a wash, made light bread, we churned, then I made a doily, little baskets embroidered on it, crocheted green lace for it. Made it to give to Vera for Xmas.