Column • History • Gales Creek

The family celebrates Thanksgiving, baby Joanne has learned to talk, and Esther starts making Christmas presents. That and more in this week's installment of the 1931 diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Nov 26 - Thanksgiving Day. Cold and frosty. We did up work and got ready to go up to Camp to spend day at Billie & Elsie's. Ted & Thelma & Joanne were there also, so we were all together for the day, had a fine dinner, came home at 4 o'clock. Gladie went to a show after supper, I guess.

Fri Nov 27 - Clear & big frost. We did the ironing, cleaned the upstairs, then Grandpa H. came for an hour. Gladie made a cake. I washed out 3 blankets.

Sat Nov 28 - Cold big frost. We did up usual Sat. work. Afternoon, Gladie & I went to F. G. shopping also got some new kitchen chairs, 4 at $1 a piece, at Geo Patterson's, got home at 4 o'clock.

Sun Nov 29 - Clear & big frost. I made a big cream cake. No one came all day, just Chas, Gladie & I alone. Ted & Thelma went to Pike & on up to Freda's at Silverton. Gladie went to a show, I guess. I spent the evening in tears and broken heart and so blue could hardly live, that's my life, I guess.

Mon Nov 30 - Clear & cold, big freeze. Did up usual work. Then made 2 little dresses for Joanne's 1 year old birthday, 1 pink print with ruffles & lace, the other one blue small flowered print in lace & scallop. Grandpa Herrick came over for an hour. Billie & Elsie came after supper.

Tue Dec 1 - Clear & cold. We did up work and I done fancy work. Ted & Thelma came about 4 o'clock. Stayed for supper. Joanne has learned to talk some. Clouding up.

Wed Dec 2 - Cloudy & rain. I put out a wash, made light bread, we churned, then I made a doily, little baskets embroidered on it, crocheted green lace for it. Made it to give to Vera for Xmas.