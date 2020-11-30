The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Thur Dec 3 - Cloudy & rainy. We did usual work, then done some fancy work. Gladie went to a show after supper.
Fri Dec 4 - Cloudy & foggy all day. We did the ironing, I embroidered 2 dish towels for Grandma for Xmas. Troy came over awhile.
Sat Dec 5 - Cloudy all day. We did usual Sat. work. Killed a chicken for Sunday dinner, took a bath after dinner. Chas, Gladie and I went to town after supper. Gladie and I went to Gales Creek to a play at Club Hall, the kids were all there. We stayed and watched the dance awhile, got home at 11:10. Ted & Thelma came to stay all nite. Today Ronnie was 14 months old.
Sun Dec 6 - Foggy till about 11. Then began to rain and spit snow a little. Rained all day, we did usual work. I made a cream cake. Gladie went some place in afternoon. Ted went up to Bateman's & got batteries for radio, also tubes. Then it worked fine, he took it up home with them to keep for awhile. After supper, Ted & Thelma & Joanne and I went to a show at F.G., Gretta Garbo in "Susan Lenox" a good show. Gladie saw it too. Troy killed their calf today for beef.
Mon Dec 7 - Cloudy. We did up our work, then finished painting the chairs. Then I made a sofa pillow top out of Ramona goods, embroidered a basket of flowers on it, made it for Aunt Maggie's Xmas.
Tue Dec 8-Cloudy but not raining. Did usual work, then made a little yellow dress for Joanne's Xmas, embroidered in blue. Gladie was busy painting something. Charley went to F.G. in p.m. payed for car.
Wed Dec 9-Cloudy & sunshine. I put out a wash real early. Gladie done some fancy work. I done fancy work in p.m. Gladie went fishing, got one, 10 inches and Slivers swiped it off of pantry table.