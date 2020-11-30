Column • History • Gales Creek

The family catches a play in Gales Creek, Gladie catches a ten-inch fish, and the family cat steals it. That and more in this week's installment of the 1931 diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Dec 3 - Cloudy & rainy. We did usual work, then done some fancy work. Gladie went to a show after supper.

Fri Dec 4 - Cloudy & foggy all day. We did the ironing, I embroidered 2 dish towels for Grandma for Xmas. Troy came over awhile.

Sat Dec 5 - Cloudy all day. We did usual Sat. work. Killed a chicken for Sunday dinner, took a bath after dinner. Chas, Gladie and I went to town after supper. Gladie and I went to Gales Creek to a play at Club Hall, the kids were all there. We stayed and watched the dance awhile, got home at 11:10. Ted & Thelma came to stay all nite. Today Ronnie was 14 months old.

Sun Dec 6 - Foggy till about 11. Then began to rain and spit snow a little. Rained all day, we did usual work. I made a cream cake. Gladie went some place in afternoon. Ted went up to Bateman's & got batteries for radio, also tubes. Then it worked fine, he took it up home with them to keep for awhile. After supper, Ted & Thelma & Joanne and I went to a show at F.G., Gretta Garbo in "Susan Lenox" a good show. Gladie saw it too. Troy killed their calf today for beef.

Mon Dec 7 - Cloudy. We did up our work, then finished painting the chairs. Then I made a sofa pillow top out of Ramona goods, embroidered a basket of flowers on it, made it for Aunt Maggie's Xmas.

Tue Dec 8-Cloudy but not raining. Did usual work, then made a little yellow dress for Joanne's Xmas, embroidered in blue. Gladie was busy painting something. Charley went to F.G. in p.m. payed for car.

﻿Wed Dec 9-Cloudy & sunshine. I put out a wash real early. Gladie done some fancy work. I done fancy work in p.m. Gladie went fishing, got one, 10 inches and Slivers swiped it off of pantry table.