An effort to recognize the historic nature of Forest Grove’s downtown has paid off, with the Forest Grove Downtown Historic District being placed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced on Tuesday.

The 9.2-acre district was recommended by Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation to the register during their June 2020 meeting, and the National Park Service approved the nomination in October.

The district contains 39 buildings constructed between 1890 and 1990, with most of the buildings constructed between the 1890s and 1930s, according to a press release announcing the district’s placement. The rough boundaries of the district are 1 parcel north of 21st Ave, Ash St, 19th St, and A St.

“This cohesive commercial district represents the business history of Forest Grove and reflect this era of development in small towns and neighborhoods in Oregon and beyond,” the press release said.

The district joins other listings on the National Register in Forest Grove, such as the former Woods and Caples General Store on Main Street, currently housing La Hacienda, an event rental space; the Walker Naylor Historic District; and the former Tualatin Academy, Pacific University's precursor.

According to OPRD, properties listed in the National Register are:

--Recognized as significant to the nation, state, or community;

--Considered in the planning of federal or federally assisted projects;

--Eligible for federal and state tax benefits;

--Qualify for historic preservation grants when funds are available;

--Eligible for leniency in meeting certain building code requirements;

--Subject to local laws pertaining to the conservation and protection of historic resources.

--National Register listing does not place any restrictions on a property at the state or federal level, unless property owners choose to participate in tax benefit or grant programs.