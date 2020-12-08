Free Forest Grove • Sports • Coronavirus

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) Executive Board announced on Monday, Dec. 7 that school sports would be pushed back to start season 2 practices in February, but the fate of football, volleyball, and other sports depends on the course of the COVID-19 crisis and orders from the state.

The Forest Grove High School. Photo: Brenda Schaffer

“The OSAA Executive Board was hopeful that the state’s landscape was going to improve when it adopted the current calendar back in August, but that has not proven to be the case as COVID‐19 cases continue to rise, county risk level metrics have changed and restrictions on prohibited activities have not been lifted by the Governor’s Office and Oregon Health Authority,” an OSAA press release read.

Under the new schedule, season 2 competitions could start in March, with practices starting Feb. 8 for football, and Feb. 22 for cross country, soccer, and volleyball.

Under current COVID-19 regulations, however, football, which is a full-contact sport, is still barred by the Oregon Health Authority and the governor’s office, so unless that prohibition is listed, Feb. 8 will come and go without football.

And under the recently announced county framework that lists Washington County under the “Extreme Risk” category, Volleyball, an indoor sport, will not be allowed either unless Washington County drops below the current risk status.

Season 3 sports (baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field) are scheduled to start practices April 5 and begin competitions on April 12.

Season 4 sports (basketball, swimming and wrestling) are scheduled to start practices May 10 and hold competitions on May 17.

All seasons will be shortened to six weeks.

“Today’s decision by the Executive Board is another reminder of the impact the pandemic has had on Oregon students and schools,” said, OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber in a Dec. 7 press release. “While disappointed that we need to adjust our original schedule, we believe that keeping three distinct seasons, albeit in shortened seasons, maintains potential opportunities for all students moving forward.”

Read the full press release with more information on school sports and schedules from the OSAA here.