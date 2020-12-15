Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: Christmas is in full swing, and the family processes a hog.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Dec 17 - Rainy today. We rendered lard, got nearly 2 gallon. Made sausage. Got a nice salmon from Ed today from Tillamook. We went to F.G. this afternoon, done a lot of Xmas shopping, all the kids were in town. The mill did not run. Gladie went someplace after supper. I embroidered faces for hot holders. The snow all gone. They had Joanne's pictures taken today.

Fri Dec 18 - Rainy & sunshine. We did ironing. Made head cheese and a lot of other work. Gladie & I went up to Camp about 12. Took the kids some fresh meat. Came back at 1 o'clock. Then I finished up all the hot holders, we made 8 all together, for Xmas gifts and I made 2 for Gladie & 2 for Ethel afterwards.

Sat Dec 19 - Stormy, rainy about all day. We did house cleaning all fore noon nearly, then wrapped some Xmas packages. Afternoon I finished embroidering the pillow cases for Grandma's Xmas. Billie & Elsie came by on their way to Portland. Left Old Rip.

Sun Dec 20 - A stormy day. We did usual work. No one came all day. Gladie went some place in p.m. & a show at Hillsboro. I was alone all afternoon. G.D. went to Gales Creek. Ted & Thelma stayed home today. Mable Taylor and family spent days.

Mon Dec 21 - I put out a wash real early, then done some fancy work. Billie & Elsie came down after supper, also Mrs. Paris & Ethyl were with them, came out with them Sunday.

Tue Dec 22 - Did usual work and done up Xmas fancy work. Afternoon Gladie and I went to F.G. to finish Xmas shopping. Ted & Thelma came after supper, brought phonograph down.

Wed Dec 23 - We did up usual work and made candy about all fore noon. Vera came over afternoon to sew some. We wrapped Xmas packages in p.m. After supper went to program at school house, all the kids came down & went.