These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: Christmas celebrations, a trial is postponed, and Esther finds Buster Keaton's antics in the 1931 "Sidewalks of New York" to be "dandy crazy."

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Dec 24 - Stormy. We did lots of work today, made mince pies-fruit cake-killed a chicken. Got a package from Emma today from Tillamook. Had our Xmas presents & tree after supper. Just Charley, Gladie & I here alone. Got quite a few gifts. Gladie made me a sewing cabinet for Xmas. Ted & Thelma went up to Pike.

Fri Dec 25 - Xmas Day 1931. A dandy day, we did a lot of cooking. Ted & Thelma came down from Pike about 11:15. We had dinner, just Chas, Ted & Thelma, Joanne, Gladie & I here. They gave us one of Joanne's pictures & Gladie a linen buffet runner. Afternoon, Ted & Thelma, Joanne, Gladie & I went to a show. Buster Keaton in "Sidewalks of New York" a dandy crazy show. Grandma had some gifts for us all. I got a nice pair silk stockings & big B. C. Ted & Thelma stayed all nite here. Billie & Elsie had dinner, had Mrs. Paris & Ethyl there-Troy & Vera went to Tillamook.

Sat Dec 26 - Rainy all day & big wind-we just did up work. Ted & Thelma stayed all day. Went up to Pike about 3:30. We got little baby lamb at Herricks today.

Sun Dec 27 - Rainy about all day. We just did usual work, I made 2 banana cream pies. Grandpa H. came over for an hour. We were alone for dinner. Billie & Elsie came by on their way home from Portland. Stayed for supper. Then we went to a show at F.G., Seth Parker in "Way Back Home” a radio picture. A dandy good show. Gladie went to see it, was on at Hillsboro, also the same nite. Ted & Thelma came here from Pike about 6:30.

Mon Dec 28 - Cloudy. Did usual work & nothing to speak of. Slept some in p.m. Gladie set a trap for a mink. Billie & Elsie came down after supper to get Rip.

Tue Dec 29 - A nice day but chilly. We did our work up early & went to town & on to Hillsboro. Laura Potts trial was to come off but was postponed, we got home about 11:45. Troy came over awhile in p.m. We cleaned up the house. I have a real sore finger, infected at nail today. Roscoe L. is 15 years old.

Wed Dec 30 - Stormy, a little snow & raining hard. Gladie put out the work, as my finger is too sore. She made a cake. Grandpa H. came over a while.