Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: Gladie picks up a record from early crooner Rudy Vallée, and Aunt Henneretta passes away.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Dec 31-A nice day. We did general work. Killed a chicken for New Years Day. Gladie went to midnite matinee at Hillsboro. Got back at 3 o'clock. I stayed home with my sore finger and troubles to kill.

Fri Jan 1-A nice day. New Years Day. We just did usual work. No one came all day. Troy came a little while. I got a letter from Uncle Henry telling of the death of Aunt Henneretta, the last one of Mother's sisters.

Sat Jan 2-We did usual Sat. work. Afternoon, Gladie and I went to F.G., did grocery trading. Gladie got a new phonograph record, Rudy Valee, "Faided Summer Love.” We got home at 3 o'clock.

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our little newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today, $15 off through December. $5 from every new subscription will be used to purchase gift cards from local businesses and donated to families in need in the Banks and Gales Creek area. Click here to subscribe.

Sun Jan 3-A little bit of snow, but soon melted. We did up work. Gladie made a dark cake, had chicken. No one came. Arthur Clark came a few minutes in p.m. We had lunch. I went with Gladie to a show at Venetian Theater, Norma Shearer in "Private Life". Got back at 10 o'clock.

Mon Jan 4-A nice day. I made my lavendar gingham dress, Grandma gave me Xmas. Gladie went fishing in p.m., got 12. I went for a walk up by cabin. Charley helped Troy haul wood. Ted & Thelma came after supper, first time for over a week.

Tue Jan 5-Some showery. I put out a wash. Then made Gladie a dress, Elsie gave her Xmas, got it done by noon. Gladie went fishing, got 5. Billie & Elsie came after supper. Ronnie's 15 month birthday.

Wed Jan 6-Sunshine and cloudy. I made light bread and other usual work. Then made Grandma's silk dress, Oscar gave her Xmas, got it done by noon. Thelma cut Joanne's hair, first time. Grandpa H. birthday, 79 today.