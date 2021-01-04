The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Thur Jan 7 -Cloudy. We did up morning work. Then I made my dress, Billie & Elsie gave me Xmas. Gladie did some fancy work. Gladie went to a show, I guess. After supper, Billie, Elsie, Ronnie and Emmet came about 7:15, stayed till nearly 9, Emmet came out from Portland, Wednesday.
Fri Jan 8-Foggy all day, could not see any place. I made Gladie's yellow print dress, I gave her Xmas, got it done by 10:30. I made 5 dresses this week.
Sat Jan 9-A dandy day, like a spring day. We did up usual Sat. work and took a bath. After noon, Charley & I went to F. G. Gladie did not go today, we got back at 4:45. Cut the little lambs tail off today. Ted & Thelma went to Pike today. I got Gladie & I a new toothbrush, pink and lavender.
Sun Jan 10-Some showery. We did up usual work. I made 2 apple pies. No one came. After noon, I went as far as Grandma's with Gladie. She went riding, someplace. I stayed & went to a show at Venetian Theater, Wallace Berry and Jackie Cooper in "The Champ", a dandy good show!!! Got home at 11.
We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our little newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today. Click here to subscribe.
Mon Jan 11-Windy and rained hard about all day. Did up work, then I started to cut out pieces for a quilt, the wedding ring quilt. Gladie done finished up the tea towels, she embroidered 7 of them. After noon, killed Jimmie, the little bull calf. Fred Hundley helped.
Tue Jan 12-Snowed 6 inches in the nite. We did our usual work. I made a custard pie. Fred Hundley came up & helped cut up the meat. Ted & Thelma came about 11:30. I canned 12 qut. meat in p.m. The kids stayed all nite, Joanne began to walk for the first time, Monday 11.
Wed Jan 13-Snowed a little bit more. Did morning work. I canned 8 qut more of meat. The kids all went out to play in the snow. Joanne's 13 month birthday.