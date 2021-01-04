Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: The 1931 film "The Champ" gets three exclamation points from Esther, and baby Joanne takes her first steps.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Jan 7 -Cloudy. We did up morning work. Then I made my dress, Billie & Elsie gave me Xmas. Gladie did some fancy work. Gladie went to a show, I guess. After supper, Billie, Elsie, Ronnie and Emmet came about 7:15, stayed till nearly 9, Emmet came out from Portland, Wednesday.

Fri Jan 8-Foggy all day, could not see any place. I made Gladie's yellow print dress, I gave her Xmas, got it done by 10:30. I made 5 dresses this week.

Sat Jan 9-A dandy day, like a spring day. We did up usual Sat. work and took a bath. After noon, Charley & I went to F. G. Gladie did not go today, we got back at 4:45. Cut the little lambs tail off today. Ted & Thelma went to Pike today. I got Gladie & I a new toothbrush, pink and lavender.

Sun Jan 10-Some showery. We did up usual work. I made 2 apple pies. No one came. After noon, I went as far as Grandma's with Gladie. She went riding, someplace. I stayed & went to a show at Venetian Theater, Wallace Berry and Jackie Cooper in "The Champ", a dandy good show!!! Got home at 11.

We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our little newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today. Click here to subscribe.

Mon Jan 11-Windy and rained hard about all day. Did up work, then I started to cut out pieces for a quilt, the wedding ring quilt. Gladie done finished up the tea towels, she embroidered 7 of them. After noon, killed Jimmie, the little bull calf. Fred Hundley helped.

Tue Jan 12-Snowed 6 inches in the nite. We did our usual work. I made a custard pie. Fred Hundley came up & helped cut up the meat. Ted & Thelma came about 11:30. I canned 12 qut. meat in p.m. The kids stayed all nite, Joanne began to walk for the first time, Monday 11.

Wed Jan 13-Snowed a little bit more. Did morning work. I canned 8 qut more of meat. The kids all went out to play in the snow. Joanne's 13 month birthday.