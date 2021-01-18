Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: Charley harvests honey, Gladie looks for gold, and Howard leaves for Hawaii on a ship.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Jan 20-Did not rain all day, snow just about gone, only in the woods. I put out a wash. Then fixed a black flowered print dress over some and finished up Gladie's green print dress and then slept a little.

Thur Jan 21-Cloudy and sunshine, rained in p.m. Charley took out some honey yesterday and we strained it this morning, got about a gallon. Troy came over a while. After noon, I worked on my quilt blocks. Gladie slept, she went to a show, I guess. After supper, I started reading "Lonesome Ranch" book.

Fri Jan 22-A big frost last nite. We ironed and churned. Gladie washed her hair.

Sat Jan 23-A nice day, sunshine. We did up usual work, took a bath. Troy came over awhile. After noon, Gladie & I, also Troy went to F.G., I took 7 doz. eggs, 10 cts a doz. Got new generator for light.

Sun Jan 24-Frosty & sunshine. We did up work. I made some pies. Billie & Elsie came about 11 o'clock. Gladie went down around Beaverton & to a show at Hillsboro, "Peach O'Reno". We stayed home all day. Billie & Elsie stayed all nite.

Mon Jan 25-Rainy. We did up work, fixed for dinner. Billie & Elsie went home after dinner. Gladie went up Harper Creek looking for gold. I sewed some, made a pair outing shorties for my self. Grandpa Herrick came over. Howard left today for the Hawaii Islands on a boat. I sewed some quilt blocks.

Tue Jan 26-Big frost, then cleared up & began to snow, snowed an inch all day. Troy came over. Gladie started her flower garden quilt on unbleached muslin. I made 12 quilt blocks for my wedding ring quilt. I put out the wash today.