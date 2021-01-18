The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Wed Jan 20-Did not rain all day, snow just about gone, only in the woods. I put out a wash. Then fixed a black flowered print dress over some and finished up Gladie's green print dress and then slept a little.
Thur Jan 21-Cloudy and sunshine, rained in p.m. Charley took out some honey yesterday and we strained it this morning, got about a gallon. Troy came over a while. After noon, I worked on my quilt blocks. Gladie slept, she went to a show, I guess. After supper, I started reading "Lonesome Ranch" book.
Fri Jan 22-A big frost last nite. We ironed and churned. Gladie washed her hair.
Sat Jan 23-A nice day, sunshine. We did up usual work, took a bath. Troy came over awhile. After noon, Gladie & I, also Troy went to F.G., I took 7 doz. eggs, 10 cts a doz. Got new generator for light.
Sun Jan 24-Frosty & sunshine. We did up work. I made some pies. Billie & Elsie came about 11 o'clock. Gladie went down around Beaverton & to a show at Hillsboro, "Peach O'Reno". We stayed home all day. Billie & Elsie stayed all nite.
Mon Jan 25-Rainy. We did up work, fixed for dinner. Billie & Elsie went home after dinner. Gladie went up Harper Creek looking for gold. I sewed some, made a pair outing shorties for my self. Grandpa Herrick came over. Howard left today for the Hawaii Islands on a boat. I sewed some quilt blocks.
Tue Jan 26-Big frost, then cleared up & began to snow, snowed an inch all day. Troy came over. Gladie started her flower garden quilt on unbleached muslin. I made 12 quilt blocks for my wedding ring quilt. I put out the wash today.