The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Wed Jan 27-Snowed 7 inches. We did usual work. Gladie made a dark cake. After noon, I made quilt blocks. Gladie worked on her blocks. Billie & Elsie came about 3, to stay a few days.
Thur Jan 28-Still threatening snow. We did usual work. Elsie made her a print dress. After noon, she & Billie went to town to take 2 coon skins, got $2.25 a piece for them. I made Ronnie a little two piece suit. Helen Herrick Drill's baby born, a boy.
Fri Jan 29-Still trying to snow, just a little. We did usual work. I made light bread. Elsie & I made Ronnie 2 little suits. We made ice cream, after noon. Then the kids went home about 3:30
Sat Jan 30-Still trying to snow and sunshine. We did usual Sat. work. Troy came a while. Gladie got a letter from Uncle Henry. Charley went to store in the sled to get groceries. Troy's cow came fresh.
Sun Jan 31-Snowed about 2 inches in nite. We did usual work. Ted & Thelma came about 11, to stay awhile. After noon, a big bunch went over on Cape Horn Hill to ski & coast. We kept Joanne. Gladie went to a show after supper in Hillsboro. Hilda's calf came.
Mon Feb 1-The coldest nite, 17 degrees and clear and cold. We did usual work. I made a whipped cream cake. Grandpa Herrick came over awhile. Afternoon, I began on a nine square quilt.
Tue Feb 2-Clear & cold, 14 degrees. We. did common work. Hilda came over in after noon. Ted, Troy & Charley went to Gales City. Thelma walked over to Mrs. Herrick's awhile. The ground hog saw it's shadow today.