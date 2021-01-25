Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: Snow is back, Esther makes little suits for baby Ronnie, and the groundhog sees its shadow.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Jan 27-Snowed 7 inches. We did usual work. Gladie made a dark cake. After noon, I made quilt blocks. Gladie worked on her blocks. Billie & Elsie came about 3, to stay a few days.

Thur Jan 28-Still threatening snow. We did usual work. Elsie made her a print dress. After noon, she & Billie went to town to take 2 coon skins, got $2.25 a piece for them. I made Ronnie a little two piece suit. Helen Herrick Drill's baby born, a boy.

Fri Jan 29-Still trying to snow, just a little. We did usual work. I made light bread. Elsie & I made Ronnie 2 little suits. We made ice cream, after noon. Then the kids went home about 3:30

Sat Jan 30-Still trying to snow and sunshine. We did usual Sat. work. Troy came a while. Gladie got a letter from Uncle Henry. Charley went to store in the sled to get groceries. Troy's cow came fresh.

Sun Jan 31-Snowed about 2 inches in nite. We did usual work. Ted & Thelma came about 11, to stay awhile. After noon, a big bunch went over on Cape Horn Hill to ski & coast. We kept Joanne. Gladie went to a show after supper in Hillsboro. Hilda's calf came.

Mon Feb 1-The coldest nite, 17 degrees and clear and cold. We did usual work. I made a whipped cream cake. Grandpa Herrick came over awhile. Afternoon, I began on a nine square quilt.

Tue Feb 2-Clear & cold, 14 degrees. We. did common work. Hilda came over in after noon. Ted, Troy & Charley went to Gales City. Thelma walked over to Mrs. Herrick's awhile. The ground hog saw it's shadow today.