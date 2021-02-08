The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Wed Feb 10-Rainy about all day. Just did usual work. Gladie made a cake. I wrote some letters. After noon, cut quilt blocks.
Thur Feb 11-Chilly & rainy. Did up ironing. After noon, I made 2 silk cushion tops, crazy patch, one for Grandma & one for me. Gladie worked on her bed spread blocks. Freddie came after school, stayed till nearly 5. Gladie went to a show, I guess.
Fri Feb 12-Rainy. We did usual work. I finished my 9 square quilt blocks. Billie & Elsie came by about 11:30 on their way to Portland, left old Rip here. After noon, Gladie made a birdhouse. I fixed some rags for a rug.
Sat Feb 13-Cloudy & sunshine. We did usual Sat. work. I got a letter at mail time, Brother Ed is very sick. After noon, Gladie & I went to F.G., first time for 3 weeks. Charley got a lot of records over to Sutherlands. We played them after supper, 2 1/2 hours. Today was Joanne's 14 month old birthday.
Sun Feb 14-St. Valentine's Day. Clear & a big frost. I made 1 raisin pie & one apple pie. No one came all day long. After we had ate lunch, Billie & Elsie came back from Portland, then they and myself went to a show at Hillsboro, Marie Dressler in "Emma” a dandy good show. We got home about 11. Gladie went to F.G. to a show. The kids stayed all nite.
Mon Feb 15-Frost. We did usual work. Elsie made Ronnie some little pants & waists. Billie went up in the woods hunting.
Tue Feb 16-Frost. We did usual work. Elsie put out a wash. After noon, Billie, Elsie & Gladie went to F.G. Ronnie stayed with me. I washed my hair today.