Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: Gladie makes a birdhouse, and Charley picks up some records at Sutherland's.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Feb 10-Rainy about all day. Just did usual work. Gladie made a cake. I wrote some letters. After noon, cut quilt blocks.

Thur Feb 11-Chilly & rainy. Did up ironing. After noon, I made 2 silk cushion tops, crazy patch, one for Grandma & one for me. Gladie worked on her bed spread blocks. Freddie came after school, stayed till nearly 5. Gladie went to a show, I guess.

Fri Feb 12-Rainy. We did usual work. I finished my 9 square quilt blocks. Billie & Elsie came by about 11:30 on their way to Portland, left old Rip here. After noon, Gladie made a birdhouse. I fixed some rags for a rug.

Sat Feb 13-Cloudy & sunshine. We did usual Sat. work. I got a letter at mail time, Brother Ed is very sick. After noon, Gladie & I went to F.G., first time for 3 weeks. Charley got a lot of records over to Sutherlands. We played them after supper, 2 1/2 hours. Today was Joanne's 14 month old birthday.

Sun Feb 14-St. Valentine's Day. Clear & a big frost. I made 1 raisin pie & one apple pie. No one came all day long. After we had ate lunch, Billie & Elsie came back from Portland, then they and myself went to a show at Hillsboro, Marie Dressler in "Emma” a dandy good show. We got home about 11. Gladie went to F.G. to a show. The kids stayed all nite.

Mon Feb 15-Frost. We did usual work. Elsie made Ronnie some little pants & waists. Billie went up in the woods hunting.

Tue Feb 16-Frost. We did usual work. Elsie put out a wash. After noon, Billie, Elsie & Gladie went to F.G. Ronnie stayed with me. I washed my hair today.