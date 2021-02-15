The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Wed Feb 17-Frost, clear. I put out a wash, baked light bread. After noon, we all went to camp. They wanted to get some clothes. We went over to Ted's & Thelma's. Arthur Clark came after supper about 8, stayed till nearly 10.
Thur Feb 18-Clear & a frost. We got up early, got ready & Billie, Elsie, Ronnie & myself started for Tillamook at 8:45. Gladie stayed with her dad. We got over there at 12:45. Went on to see Ed & Delpha about 2: 30. Ed is very low, we stayed all nite at Emma's.
Fri Feb 19-Clouding up. We stayed at Emma's for dinner, in p.m. went out to Garabaldi & as far as Twin Rocks. Came back, then went out to Ed's & Delpha's for supper & stayed all nite.
Sat Feb 20-Rainy, all day. We tacked out a quilt for Delpha, Marion helped. Was there till after dinner. Then went back to Emma's. Billie & Elsie went back to town & Minnie's for supper. We saw Anna Jane for first time, she is nearly 6 months old.
Sun Feb 21-Cloudy & sunshine. I stayed at Emma's for dinner. B & E went to Tom's for dinner. Marion & boys were at Emma's till after noon. Then Emma & I went up to Aunt Belle's & Uncle Jim's, Fred was there. The old, old lady, Mrs. Percy, 89 years old came in & played the piano for us, then we went home. After lunch, Tom, Minnie & Leon & Arlene came to spend evening.
Mon Feb 22-Cloudy & sunshine. Billie, Elsie, Ronnie & I started home about 9, stopped to see Ed & Delpha awhile. Then to see Hardy & Frank awhile at the new house they were building. We also stopped to see Maggie Lilly & children a few minutes. Then started on our way, got lunch at Sheridan, got home at 1: 30. The kids stayed till about 3, then went on home. Freddie & Troy were here for dinner with Gladie.
Tue Feb 23-We did usual work. Nothing to speak of. Gladie went up the little Mill Creek. I worked on a silk cushion top.