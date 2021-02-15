Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: Esther heads to Tillamook for several days to see family.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Feb 17-Frost, clear. I put out a wash, baked light bread. After noon, we all went to camp. They wanted to get some clothes. We went over to Ted's & Thelma's. Arthur Clark came after supper about 8, stayed till nearly 10.

Thur Feb 18-Clear & a frost. We got up early, got ready & Billie, Elsie, Ronnie & myself started for Tillamook at 8:45. Gladie stayed with her dad. We got over there at 12:45. Went on to see Ed & Delpha about 2: 30. Ed is very low, we stayed all nite at Emma's.

Fri Feb 19-Clouding up. We stayed at Emma's for dinner, in p.m. went out to Garabaldi & as far as Twin Rocks. Came back, then went out to Ed's & Delpha's for supper & stayed all nite.

Sat Feb 20-Rainy, all day. We tacked out a quilt for Delpha, Marion helped. Was there till after dinner. Then went back to Emma's. Billie & Elsie went back to town & Minnie's for supper. We saw Anna Jane for first time, she is nearly 6 months old.

Sun Feb 21-Cloudy & sunshine. I stayed at Emma's for dinner. B & E went to Tom's for dinner. Marion & boys were at Emma's till after noon. Then Emma & I went up to Aunt Belle's & Uncle Jim's, Fred was there. The old, old lady, Mrs. Percy, 89 years old came in & played the piano for us, then we went home. After lunch, Tom, Minnie & Leon & Arlene came to spend evening.

Mon Feb 22-Cloudy & sunshine. Billie, Elsie, Ronnie & I started home about 9, stopped to see Ed & Delpha awhile. Then to see Hardy & Frank awhile at the new house they were building. We also stopped to see Maggie Lilly & children a few minutes. Then started on our way, got lunch at Sheridan, got home at 1: 30. The kids stayed till about 3, then went on home. Freddie & Troy were here for dinner with Gladie.

Tue Feb 23-We did usual work. Nothing to speak of. Gladie went up the little Mill Creek. I worked on a silk cushion top.