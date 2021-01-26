Gales Creek • Weather • Traffic

Stay off the roads if you can, and expect a slippery commute home if you can't, say local public safety agencies.

A snow-covered Half Mile Lane on Tuesday, December 26. Photo: Chas Hundley

Gales Creek and other locales, especially at higher elevations are seeing anywhere from three to six inches of snow this afternoon, with all the joys and problems that come with it.

While this reporter saw children and dogs frolicking in the snow, other reports have also come in:

-- A power outage near Agaard Road. Portland General Electric shows 181 customers in the 97117 zip code without power, with an estimated time to repair of 6:30 p.m. today

-- Highway 6 is closed at milepost 31.5, near the summit of the Coast Range for a crash (es), according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Check tripcheck.com for real-time traffic updates on state highways.

-- Other crashes have been reported as motorists grapple with snowy conditions

-- Washington County Land Use and Transportation is asking motorists to slow down, and plan for extra time in their commute, while Forest Grove Fire & Rescue is noting that their vehicles are chained up and yours should be too, if you're driving

-- Power has flickered near Gales Creek Journal HQ at Roderick Road while this reporter is attempting to write this piece, so watch out for whatever caused that.

-- Speaking of this newspaper, our print readers may notice a one-day delay this week as unfortunately, today is the day we send our paper to the printer and we've been informed they closed early due to the snow

See a crash, road hazard, or just have a cool snow photo? Send it to [email protected]