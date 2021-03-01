The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of Characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Wed Mar 2-Stormy. I put out a wash and did usual work. Then made on my rug.
Thur Mar 3-Did usual work. Nothing happened to speak of. Gladie went to a show after supper.
Fri Mar 4-Stormy. We did our ironing and usual work. I finished my rug, had early supper. Charley, Gladie & myself went to F. G. to show. "Frankenstein,” a real mystery and scary show. Gladie got first lilies today.
Sat Mar 5--Stormy, rained hard all day. We did usual Sat. work. After noon, went to F.G., did trading. Got home at 3:30. Ronnie's 17 months old birthday. Lola's baby came.
Sun Mar 6-Rainy. I made two pies. Did up work and Charley, Gladie & I went down to Grandma's, got there at 11. I had dinner ready when she got from church at 12:30. Gladie went on to Portland, after noon. Charley came home at 3:30. I stayed down & went to a show at Hillsboro, Charley Chaus "Chance", a dandy show. I came home with Gladie.
Mon Mar 7-Stormy part of day. Did usual work. Gladie went fishing, got 7 nice ones. I cut rug rags. Gladie started a rug.
Tue Mar 8-A nice day but windy all day. I washed 4 blankets. Billie & Elsie came about 8:30. B. went fishing over in Iler Creek, got 9, they brought 26 down with them, we had them all for supper.