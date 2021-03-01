Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: An astounding amount of fishing success, and Esther takes in "Frankenstein," the famed 1931 film featuring Boris Karloff in the iconic role of Frankenstein's monster.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of Characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Mar 2-Stormy. I put out a wash and did usual work. Then made on my rug.

Thur Mar 3-Did usual work. Nothing happened to speak of. Gladie went to a show after supper.

Fri Mar 4-Stormy. We did our ironing and usual work. I finished my rug, had early supper. Charley, Gladie & myself went to F. G. to show. "Frankenstein,” a real mystery and scary show. Gladie got first lilies today.

Sat Mar 5--Stormy, rained hard all day. We did usual Sat. work. After noon, went to F.G., did trading. Got home at 3:30. Ronnie's 17 months old birthday. Lola's baby came.

Sun Mar 6-Rainy. I made two pies. Did up work and Charley, Gladie & I went down to Grandma's, got there at 11. I had dinner ready when she got from church at 12:30. Gladie went on to Portland, after noon. Charley came home at 3:30. I stayed down & went to a show at Hillsboro, Charley Chaus "Chance", a dandy show. I came home with Gladie.

Mon Mar 7-Stormy part of day. Did usual work. Gladie went fishing, got 7 nice ones. I cut rug rags. Gladie started a rug.

Tue Mar 8-A nice day but windy all day. I washed 4 blankets. Billie & Elsie came about 8:30. B. went fishing over in Iler Creek, got 9, they brought 26 down with them, we had them all for supper.