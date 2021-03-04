Washington County • Business • Community

The Washington County Board of Commissioners is hosting a virtual town hall on March 6, and in other county news, Matt Cragie will serve as economic development director.

Matt Craigie. Photo courtesy Washington County

The Washington County Board of Commissioners is hosting a virtual town hall on March 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the county’s Zoom platform with commissioners participating.

The county commissioners plan to discuss their 2021 priorities followed by a live Q&A with community members joining on Zoom.

The live stream can be viewed on the county’s YouTube page at https://bit.ly/3bebUSG.

Register for the free event here.

The video also will remain on YouTube after the meeting ends and can be watched at any time after without pre-registration.

Spanish interpretation is available for the event. To request a language other than Spanish or English please let county administrative staff know by calling 503-846-8685 or by emailing [email protected].

County hires new Washington County economic development director

Matt Craigie, a senior project manager at ECONorthwest and former assistant regional planner for Metro, on March 8 is stepping into the role of Washington County economic development director.

The agency works with companies looking at Washington County to relocate to an existing building or to buy land and build a new facility. Large and medium-sized companies receive tax breaks for moving to the region, and the companies create jobs and typically use municipal or county services.

Washington County Administrator Tanya Ange said Craigie’s proven track record of creating economic development and recovery strategies is what the board of commissioners identified as their main reason for his selection.

“With his project management skills and ability to build collaborative partnerships among a wide variety of stakeholders, we’re very fortunate to have Matt join the leadership team,” Ange said.

ECONorthwest is a Portland-based consulting firm that provides policy analysis in economics, finance, and planning.

Oregon Metro provides regional planning and coordination with development issues that cross jurisdictional boundaries.