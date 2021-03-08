Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: The family makes rugs, and Ted and Thelma head up to the pasture to build a house.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of Characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Mar 9-Cloudy & sunshine & windy. I put out a wash. Grandpa Herrick came. Gladie finished her rug. I sewed rags for a rug in p.m. Gladie started another one. We read after supper.

Thur Mar 10-Rainy & a little snow in with it. We cleaned the upstairs. I made light bread. Gladie worked on her rug. I started a rug. Troy came awhile. Gladie made a rug hook after noon. We both made on our rugs then Charley went over to Sutherlands all after noon! Gladie went out after supper, to a show, I guess.

Fri Mar 11-Clear & sunshine. We did usual work & ironed. Gladie made Sheba a little pen. I finished up my rug. Troy came awhile. Afternoon, Gladie went up in woods, got some hazel & made a little hanging basket. Picked a bucket of greens. Then went up in woods for a walk. Charley plowed a potato patch.

Sat Mar 12-Clear & frost. We did up usual Sat. work. Took a bath. After noon, Gladie & I went to town, also Troy went with us. We took in 16 1/2 doz. eggs, got 10 cts. a doz. for them. We got home at 3:30.

Sun Mar 13-Cloudy all day. We did up work. I made 2 lemon pies. Ted & Thelma & Joanne came about 11. We had dinner. Ted & Charley went to G. C. to see a basketball game. After supper, Gladie went to a show. Then Ted, Thelma & Joanne & I went to Star Theatre, "Polly of the Circus”, Clark Gable & Marion Davies. Bille & Elsie went down to Grandma's for awhile & back to Jack's & Hazel's for supper. Mary, Lee, Mildred & Mack were at Troy's today. Joanne's 15 month birthday.

Mon Mar 14-Cloudy & sunshine. We did work. I made 1 custard pie & one plum pie. Ted & Thelma went up in pasture to locate a place to build their house. Billie & Elsie came about 10 o'clock, stayed for dinner, then went home. Ted & Thelma stayed down.

Tue Mar 15-Cloudy about all day. Did up work. I made light bread. Gladie went fishing over in Iler Creek, got one big one. Ted & Thelma went up to cut brush where they will build. I kept Joanne. They went back in afternoon, then went up to Camp after supper.