The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of Characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Wed Mar 9-Cloudy & sunshine & windy. I put out a wash. Grandpa Herrick came. Gladie finished her rug. I sewed rags for a rug in p.m. Gladie started another one. We read after supper.
Thur Mar 10-Rainy & a little snow in with it. We cleaned the upstairs. I made light bread. Gladie worked on her rug. I started a rug. Troy came awhile. Gladie made a rug hook after noon. We both made on our rugs then Charley went over to Sutherlands all after noon! Gladie went out after supper, to a show, I guess.
Fri Mar 11-Clear & sunshine. We did usual work & ironed. Gladie made Sheba a little pen. I finished up my rug. Troy came awhile. Afternoon, Gladie went up in woods, got some hazel & made a little hanging basket. Picked a bucket of greens. Then went up in woods for a walk. Charley plowed a potato patch.
Sat Mar 12-Clear & frost. We did up usual Sat. work. Took a bath. After noon, Gladie & I went to town, also Troy went with us. We took in 16 1/2 doz. eggs, got 10 cts. a doz. for them. We got home at 3:30.
Sun Mar 13-Cloudy all day. We did up work. I made 2 lemon pies. Ted & Thelma & Joanne came about 11. We had dinner. Ted & Charley went to G. C. to see a basketball game. After supper, Gladie went to a show. Then Ted, Thelma & Joanne & I went to Star Theatre, "Polly of the Circus”, Clark Gable & Marion Davies. Bille & Elsie went down to Grandma's for awhile & back to Jack's & Hazel's for supper. Mary, Lee, Mildred & Mack were at Troy's today. Joanne's 15 month birthday.
Mon Mar 14-Cloudy & sunshine. We did work. I made 1 custard pie & one plum pie. Ted & Thelma went up in pasture to locate a place to build their house. Billie & Elsie came about 10 o'clock, stayed for dinner, then went home. Ted & Thelma stayed down.
Tue Mar 15-Cloudy about all day. Did up work. I made light bread. Gladie went fishing over in Iler Creek, got one big one. Ted & Thelma went up to cut brush where they will build. I kept Joanne. They went back in afternoon, then went up to Camp after supper.