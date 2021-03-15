The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of Characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Wed Mar 16-Rainy. I put out a wash. Gladie made a soap statue, Jesus & a little lamb, called The Good Shepard. After noon; Charley went to F. G. Grandpa Herrick came over, stayed over 2 hours. Fisher from the Reeher place came today with a cow.
Thur Mar 17-Cloudy & rainy. We did usual work. Gladie made a cake. Grandpa H. came for awhile. I made a little lunch cloth with print tea pots appliqued on in green. Gladie made a rug & finished it in evening. She went someplace after supper, to a show, I guess.
Fri Mar 18-Rainy in forenoon, We did the ironing & churned. After noon, Gladie went to pick lilies. I picked some greens.
Sat Mar 19-Cloudy & sunshine. We did usual Sat. work. Ted & Thelma came about 11. After noon, Ted & Charley changed the lane fence above the barn. Gladie, Thelma, Joanne & I went to F. G., took 12 doz. eggs, only 9 cts per doz. Billie , Elsie, Irene & Rife came by on way to Portland to see Emmet, left Ronnie with us all nite, he slept with Gladie. Set black hen in little hen house & Banta.
Sun Mar 20-First Day of Spring. Cloudy & sunshine. I made some pies and other cooking. Ted & Thelma went riding, after noon, got back at 4. Gladie went riding up to Timber, got back at 5. Emil Terr came for awhile. Billie & the rest got back about 5. Went home after a bit. None of us went to a show. Charley & Ted hauled a load of lumber for Ted's house.
Mon Mar 21-A nice day. We did usual work. Ted started to work on his house. I made some early garden after noon. Gladie went horseback riding around the loop. I walked up where Ted is building on his house.
Tue Mar 22-Rainy about all day. We did up work. I made Thelma a green print dress & also Joanne one like it & panties. Ted got the radio after supper.