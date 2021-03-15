Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: The first day of spring, and Gladie takes a ride to Timber.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of Characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Mar 16-Rainy. I put out a wash. Gladie made a soap statue, Jesus & a little lamb, called The Good Shepard. After noon; Charley went to F. G. Grandpa Herrick came over, stayed over 2 hours. Fisher from the Reeher place came today with a cow.

Thur Mar 17-Cloudy & rainy. We did usual work. Gladie made a cake. Grandpa H. came for awhile. I made a little lunch cloth with print tea pots appliqued on in green. Gladie made a rug & finished it in evening. She went someplace after supper, to a show, I guess.

Fri Mar 18-Rainy in forenoon, We did the ironing & churned. After noon, Gladie went to pick lilies. I picked some greens.

Sat Mar 19-Cloudy & sunshine. We did usual Sat. work. Ted & Thelma came about 11. After noon, Ted & Charley changed the lane fence above the barn. Gladie, Thelma, Joanne & I went to F. G., took 12 doz. eggs, only 9 cts per doz. Billie , Elsie, Irene & Rife came by on way to Portland to see Emmet, left Ronnie with us all nite, he slept with Gladie. Set black hen in little hen house & Banta.

Sun Mar 20-First Day of Spring. Cloudy & sunshine. I made some pies and other cooking. Ted & Thelma went riding, after noon, got back at 4. Gladie went riding up to Timber, got back at 5. Emil Terr came for awhile. Billie & the rest got back about 5. Went home after a bit. None of us went to a show. Charley & Ted hauled a load of lumber for Ted's house.

Mon Mar 21-A nice day. We did usual work. Ted started to work on his house. I made some early garden after noon. Gladie went horseback riding around the loop. I walked up where Ted is building on his house.

Tue Mar 22-Rainy about all day. We did up work. I made Thelma a green print dress & also Joanne one like it & panties. Ted got the radio after supper.