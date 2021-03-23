Oregon • Transportation • Government

The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles issued a news release that says as early as May 5 many Oregonians will be able to go online to renew their driver’s licenses, permits, and identification cards.

Photo courtesy of ODOT

Other credentials available to renew online are commercial driver licenses (CDL), instruction permits, motorcycle instruction permits, restricted moped-only licenses, and disability golf cart driver permits.

Online renewal also requires a person’s credentials to be within 12 months of its expiration date, that the individual’s driver license is not suspended, and that they completed their previous renewal at an Oregon DMV office.

“We hope that people will consider renewing online instead of making an appointment at a local office,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “We understand it’s frustrating for Oregonians who have a hard time finding an appointment slot. We’re adding more online services to better serve customers and get them what they need without a trip to a DMV office.”

Renewing online allows individuals to print out a receipt to carry until their new ID is delivered in the mail to show law enforcement in the event of a traffic stop.

DMV spokesperson David House said Oregon hasn’t passed legislation allowing digital IDs or driver licenses, and no such laws are being considered in the current Legislative Assembly, so printing a physical receipt is required.

In-person appointments still will be required for people who wish to change from their current driver’s license or ID card to a Real ID-compliant credential, to add a motorcycle or farm endorsement, a veteran designation, to renew a limited-term credential, or for other types of uncommon situations.

Real ID-compliant cards will be required by the federal government, beginning October 1, 2021, for anyone wishing to board a commercial aircraft in the U.S. or enter a military base, or other secure federal facilities.

The new online dashboard on the DMV's website also currently allows visitors to schedule an appointment, replace their card, check the status of their driving privilege, calculate vehicle fees, access their DMV profile, pay reinstatement fees, and more.

Additionally, the DMV now is offering a three-month grace period for Oregon residents to renew a vehicle registration, permit, or driver license that expires between November 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. There will be no penalty or fee for renewing those credentials for up to 12 months following the expiration date, the news release says.

And for the next two years, the vision test for drivers will be waived when completed online by individuals who are 50 years old or older.

Visit the new DMV2U.Oregon.gov website for more information, to learn the status of your credentials, and to begin renewing credentials.