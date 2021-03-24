Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: It's Easter Sunday, and Ted finishes the rafters on the house he's building.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of Characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Mar 23-Stormy. Rained all day. I put out a wash, did usual work. Gladie made some oatmeal macaroons.

Thur Mar 24-Still rainy by showers. We did usual work. Ted worked on his house part of the time.

Fri Mar 25-Still Showery. We did ironing & usual work. Thelma picked greens to take to her mother. Ted worked on his house some.

Sat Mar 26-Still rainy. We did usual work. Ted finished the rafters to his house. After noon, they went to Pike. Gladie & I went to F.G., did grocery trading, saw Dick a few minutes on streets.

Sun Mar 27 -Easter Sunday. Showery. I made two rhubarb pies, first of the year. Cooked a chicken, made some deviled eggs, potato salad, had a good dinner. No one came at all. Charley, Gladie & I alone for dinner. Billie & Elsie went to Portland to see Mrs. Paris & Ethel. After noon, I went as far as Grandma's with Gladie. Maggie & Nonna were there. Grandma had been sick but was better. I stayed down & went to a show, Will Rogers in "Business and Pleasure􀂨 quite a good show. I came home with Gladie, got here at 10:30.