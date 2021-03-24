The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of Characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Wed Mar 23-Stormy. Rained all day. I put out a wash, did usual work. Gladie made some oatmeal macaroons.
Thur Mar 24-Still rainy by showers. We did usual work. Ted worked on his house part of the time.
Fri Mar 25-Still Showery. We did ironing & usual work. Thelma picked greens to take to her mother. Ted worked on his house some.
Sat Mar 26-Still rainy. We did usual work. Ted finished the rafters to his house. After noon, they went to Pike. Gladie & I went to F.G., did grocery trading, saw Dick a few minutes on streets.
Sun Mar 27 -Easter Sunday. Showery. I made two rhubarb pies, first of the year. Cooked a chicken, made some deviled eggs, potato salad, had a good dinner. No one came at all. Charley, Gladie & I alone for dinner. Billie & Elsie went to Portland to see Mrs. Paris & Ethel. After noon, I went as far as Grandma's with Gladie. Maggie & Nonna were there. Grandma had been sick but was better. I stayed down & went to a show, Will Rogers in "Business and Pleasure quite a good show. I came home with Gladie, got here at 10:30.