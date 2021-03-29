Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: "Lost Squadron" gets a good review, and Esther loses a brother.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of Characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Mon Mar 28-Rainy. We did up work, then put some paper on ceiling in kitchen. Grandpa H. came awhile.

Tue Mar 29-Rainy & sunshine. I put out a wash and washed kitchen curtains & windows. Ted & Thelma came after noon to stay awhile and work on the house. Got a letter from Emma, Ed is very sick.

Wed Mar 30-A nice day. We did usual work. I made 2 pies, 1 custard, 1 rhubarb. Ted & Charley went to Camp for a load of lumber, got back 1:30. Gladie went fishing, got one. I made some window curtain tie backs for kitchen. Thelma & Joanne went over to Vera's awhile. Ted & Thelma worked on house.

Thur Mar 31-A nice day. I made light bread and usual work. Ted & Thelma worked on house all day. I wrote to Delpha. I finished some pillow cases, I had embroidered. Gladie went someplace in evening.

Fri Apr 1-Showery. We did ironing and usual work. Ted got out the cedar for the shingles for his house. Troy came over right after dinner with a letter from Sis, poor Ed is just alive and that's all, Joe came to see him. Billie & Elsie came after supper.

Sat Apr 2-A rainy day. We did usual Sat. work. Ted made shingles, afternoon. Thelma, Joanne & Gladie & I went to F.G., took 17 doz. eggs, 10 cts. per doz.

Sun Apr 3-Rain & sunshine. I made rhubarb custard pies. Billie & Elsie came about 1 O o'clock, stayed for dinner. Gladie went someplace after dinner and to show at F.G., "Girl Crazy". Ted, Thelma, Joanne & I went down to Grandma's; she was feeling fine again. We stayed for a show, Richard Dix in "Lost Squadron", quite a good show. Maggie & Bert were at Grandma's. Maggie's birthday today, 68.

Mon Apr 4-Rainy & windy. We just did usual work. Gladie finished up a soap image, a little angle. Ted made shingles.

Tue Apr 5-Rainy. We did morning work. I made some pies. Gladie went up in woods, got first lady slippers. Grandpa H. came over once, went home & came again about 10 o'clock, brought word of Dear Brother Ed's death, he died Monday April 4 about 12 o'clock. Then Jim & Mrs. Jones came for awhile. Green came a little bit, after noon.