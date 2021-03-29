The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of Characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Mon Mar 28-Rainy. We did up work, then put some paper on ceiling in kitchen. Grandpa H. came awhile.
Tue Mar 29-Rainy & sunshine. I put out a wash and washed kitchen curtains & windows. Ted & Thelma came after noon to stay awhile and work on the house. Got a letter from Emma, Ed is very sick.
Wed Mar 30-A nice day. We did usual work. I made 2 pies, 1 custard, 1 rhubarb. Ted & Charley went to Camp for a load of lumber, got back 1:30. Gladie went fishing, got one. I made some window curtain tie backs for kitchen. Thelma & Joanne went over to Vera's awhile. Ted & Thelma worked on house.
Thur Mar 31-A nice day. I made light bread and usual work. Ted & Thelma worked on house all day. I wrote to Delpha. I finished some pillow cases, I had embroidered. Gladie went someplace in evening.
Fri Apr 1-Showery. We did ironing and usual work. Ted got out the cedar for the shingles for his house. Troy came over right after dinner with a letter from Sis, poor Ed is just alive and that's all, Joe came to see him. Billie & Elsie came after supper.
Sat Apr 2-A rainy day. We did usual Sat. work. Ted made shingles, afternoon. Thelma, Joanne & Gladie & I went to F.G., took 17 doz. eggs, 10 cts. per doz.
Sun Apr 3-Rain & sunshine. I made rhubarb custard pies. Billie & Elsie came about 1 O o'clock, stayed for dinner. Gladie went someplace after dinner and to show at F.G., "Girl Crazy". Ted, Thelma, Joanne & I went down to Grandma's; she was feeling fine again. We stayed for a show, Richard Dix in "Lost Squadron", quite a good show. Maggie & Bert were at Grandma's. Maggie's birthday today, 68.
Mon Apr 4-Rainy & windy. We just did usual work. Gladie finished up a soap image, a little angle. Ted made shingles.
Tue Apr 5-Rainy. We did morning work. I made some pies. Gladie went up in woods, got first lady slippers. Grandpa H. came over once, went home & came again about 10 o'clock, brought word of Dear Brother Ed's death, he died Monday April 4 about 12 o'clock. Then Jim & Mrs. Jones came for awhile. Green came a little bit, after noon.