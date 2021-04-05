Column • History • Gales Creek

These are the diaries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek after the Lilly family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. This week: A funeral, mushroom hunting, and early spring gardening.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of Characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Wed Apr 6-Cloudy & sunshine. We did ironing, cleaned upstairs, pressed clothes and what not. After noon, Gladie & I went down to Bob Warrens daffodil field to get some for funeral. Thelma & Joanne went up where Ted's working on house. They went home about 3:30, had been down over a week.

Thur Apr 7-Cloudy & sunshine, some rain. I made 2 rhubarb pies, some dressing. Then curled my hair, Gladie curled hers. Charley washed the car. Ted & Thelma came after dinner, then we went to Dear Brother's funeral at Gales Creek Church. A big crowd was there. Joe & Ida & Mable came, John Pitman was there, lots from Tillamook & Portland. Rev. Hoffman from Nehalem preached the funeral as apostolic faith minister. Eva Sargent sang, 3 songs, "Beautiful Isle", "Old Rugged Cross" and "He Knows". Mrs. Hunt at the organ. Gladie made a big cross of small narcissus and a big wreath of big daffodils. Emma, Marion, & Leon came here for awhile, then went back to Tillamook.

Fri Apr 8--A nice day. We just did up work. Ted came down to work on his house. I fixed flower seed in 2 porch boxes. After noon, I worked in flowers in front yard. Gladie went lady slipper picking. After supper, when Charley was in bed & Gladie gone to bed, Arthur Clark came, stayed till 10 o'clock.

Sat Apr 9-A beautiful day. We did usual Sat. work. Grandpa H. came for awhile. Ted came down to work on his house. After noon, Gladie & I went to town, got back at 3:45. Gladie went out and found mushrooms, the first, we had them for supper.

Sun Apr 10-A beautiful day. We did morning work. I made a sunshine sponge cake. No one came, just we 3 for dinner. Stayed home all day. Gladie slept in p.m. I went flower picking over on Oley Sanburg's place. Ted came after supper. Thelma had gone up with her folks for a week. Gladie went to a show at F. G. Billie & Elsie went down to see Mrs. Paris & Ethel.

Mon Apr 11-A nice day. Did morning work. Then spaided in flower garden, put out daliha bulbs. After noon, we planted garden here in little garden. Ted worked on his house. Billie and Elsie came by from Portland about 11, went on home. They got the roofing for their house. Set a hen for Ted in Barn.

Tue Apr 12-A nice day. I put out a wash. Gladie spaided some in flower garden. I worked in flowers in front yard after noon. Ted worked on his house.